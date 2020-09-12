Bucks County

Serial Thief Could Be Responsible for About 1,000 Car Burglaries, Authorities Say

Do you recognize this masked man who Bucks County authorities say may have stolen from about 1,000 cars?

Authorities in Bucks County hope the public recognizes a serial burglar they say has possibly stolen from around 1,000 vehicles between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office released photos and video of a man dressed in black – his face covered in a dark-colored gaiter mask– during the burglary spree. He strikes mostly at night and only takes from unlocked vehicles.

The man has a distinctive gait — appearing to walk on his toes – and carries a “satchel-style bag slung across the shoulder" where he stashes the loot, investigators said.

That man – and possibly others – have “targeted just about every municipality in the mid-upper to mid-lower parts of the county, officials say, from Hilltown Township to Yardley” since at least September, a news release posted to Bucks County Crimewatch said. “And, officials say, the spree has extended into western New Jersey.”

Vehicle registration and insurance cards, credit cards, loose change and sunglasses are among the items that have been stolen from cars.

Authorities are reminding people to lock their cars and asked anyone with information to contact their local police department or Buckingham Township Det. Timothy Johnson at 215-794-8812, ext. 246 or by emailing tjohnson@buckinghampa.org.

