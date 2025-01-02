SEPTA working on fix as some passes being declined incorrectly

SEPTA officials said Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, that the company is working on a resolution after some student, senior, paratransit and reduced fare passes were being declined at turnstiles, bus fareboxes and Regional Rail readers.

Officials said that all cashiers, operators and Regional Rail staff were "instructed to allow customers to continue riding without disruption while SEPTA works with the card manufacturer on a resolution."

The issue isn't impacting customers who use SEPTA Key cards or contactless payment methods, officials said.

All transactions for customers who use those methods of payment are continuing as normal, SEPTA officials said in a statement.

Officials said that they believe the issue with some student, senior, paratransit and reduced card customers is because of an "incorrect expiration date assigned to those cards."

SEPTA said its employees are aware of this issue and are working with commuters that are impacted by it.

For more information about SEPTA, please visit https://www.septa.org.