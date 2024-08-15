All SEPTA service was stopped in Center City because of fire department activity, according to the transit agency. Service has resumed but 30-minute delays are expected.
The Philadelphia Fire Department has been handling an incident near Temple University Station and had asked SEPTA to stop all train service, officials said.
The following lines are being impacted:
- Airport
- Chestnut Hill East
- Chestnut Hill West
- Cynwyd
- Fox Chase
- Doylestown
- Media
- Norristown
- Thorndale
- Trenton
- Warminster
- Newark
- West Trenton
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.