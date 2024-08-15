Philadelphia

SEPTA riders could see 30 minute delays after all service stopped in Center City, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

All SEPTA service was stopped in Center City because of fire department activity, according to the transit agency. Service has resumed but 30-minute delays are expected.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has been handling an incident near Temple University Station and had asked SEPTA to stop all train service, officials said.

The following lines are being impacted:

  • Airport
  • Chestnut Hill East
  • Chestnut Hill West
  • Cynwyd
  • Fox Chase
  • Doylestown
  • Media
  • Norristown
  • Thorndale
  • Trenton
  • Warminster
  • Newark
  • West Trenton

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

