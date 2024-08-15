All SEPTA service was stopped in Center City because of fire department activity, according to the transit agency. Service has resumed but 30-minute delays are expected.

The Philadelphia Fire Department has been handling an incident near Temple University Station and had asked SEPTA to stop all train service, officials said.

Airport,Chestnut Hill East,Chestnut Hill West,Cynwyd,Fox Chase,Doylestown,Media,Norristown,Thorndale,Trenton,Warminster,Newark,West Trenton: Service has resumed through Center City, but delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 15, 2024

The following lines are being impacted:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Airport

Chestnut Hill East

Chestnut Hill West

Cynwyd

Fox Chase

Doylestown

Media

Norristown

Thorndale

Trenton

Warminster

Newark

West Trenton

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.