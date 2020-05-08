SEPTA Returning to Normal Schedule on Most Lines, Some Rail Restrictions Remain

Most SEPTA bus and trolley lines will return to normal schedules beginning the week of May 17 as the transit authority relaxes extreme restrictions put in place for the coronavirus shutdown.

Regular weekday and weekend frequency will resume on many bus and trolley lines, SEPTA said in an announcement on Friday. Front-door boarding and a fare collection will come along with the normalized service. Rider limits of 20 passengers per bus and 25 passengers per trolley will remain.

SEPTA is installing new shields to protect drivers from airborne contact with boarding customers. Seats will be marked off to encourage social distancing.

A few changes and restrictions will remain. The Route 101 Trolley will operate as a bus, and the Route 102 Trolley will remain suspended, as will the Route 91, which serves Graterford Prison. Routes 204, 310, 311, and LUCY Gold and Green Routes will continue to operate on a reduced schedule.

On rail lines, SEPTA will increase service on the Broad Street Subway, Market Frankford Line and Norristown High Speed Line. Overnight weekend subway service will resume. Some stations will remain closed, however, so SEPTA can keep up with more frequent cleanings.

The stations that will remain open are:

Market-Frankford Line

Frankford Transportation Center, Arrott Transportation Center, Erie-Torresdale, Allegheny, Huntingdon, Berks, Girard, Spring Garden, 8th Street, 11th Street, 15th Street, 30th Street, 34th Street, 40th Street, 46th Street, 56th Street, 60th Street and 69th Street Transportation Center.

Broad Street Line/Broad-Ridge Spur

Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Hunting Park, Erie, Allegheny, North Philadelphia, Cecil B. Moore, Girard, 8th Street, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut/Locust, Ellsworth/Federal, Snyder, Oregon and NRG.

Night Owl Bus Service along both lines will resume on weekdays, and overnight train service will return on weekends.