SEPTA police union cites ‘disconnect' as strike looms

What to Know The union that represents about 200 SEPTA police officers, the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, could go on strike by midnight on Monday if no contact deal can be reached.

Union members have been working without a contract with SEPTA since March.

Officials with the union have said SEPTA's stated publicly contract terms are not what is being offered at the table.

After working for months without a contract, the union that represents SEPTA's police force may go on strike at midnight, if it can't come to a contract agreement with the mass transit provider.

The union -- the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 -- authorized a strike earlier in October after its contract expired in March.

In a statement to NBC10 at that time, union president Omari Bervine said that the union -- which represents about 200 SEPTA officers -- has been negotiating with SEPTA with 'little traction.'

"We have been trying to negotiate a successor agreement for the past 6 months with very little traction; hence the strike vote," Bervine wrote.

Now, the union is set to strike by midnight on Monday, Nov. 20, unless a deal is made.

According to a statement from SEPTA officials, negotiations are ongoing and an offer that would see wage increases of 13-percent over three years has been made to the union.

"We urge union leadership to return to the bargaining table, and allow police officers to remain on the job while we work out a new agreement. There is an offer on the table from SEPTA that includes wage increases of 13% over three years, which is consistent with our contract agreements with other unions representing SEPTA frontline workers. The police contract would also include a $3,000 signing bonus for officers, although that is contingent on there not being a strike. There is also an additional $2,500 retention bonus for officers who are eligible for retirement, and it maintains generous health and retirement benefits," a statement from SEPTA read.

However, in a statement of his own, in response to SEPTA's comments, Bervine said that there seems to be a "disconnect" in the terms of an agreement that SEPTA officials are claiming to offer publicly, while behind closed doors, those terms aren't what are on the table.

"After conferring with our Union’s Executive Board and seeing the statement from SEPTA that was sent to our officers by SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards this evening, we feel that it is imperative that she meet with us directly as there seems to be a disconnect in terms of what she is saying is being offered and what is actually being offered at the table," Bervine said in a statement. "We believe that her direct involvement will be crucial in helping us to achieve our goal of resolving our contract dispute without any disruption or work stoppage."

If a deal cannot be reached, SEPTA said that there is a contingency plan in pace that would "ensure safe and secure travel on the system."

"This would include patrols on SEPTA by PPD, State Police and other police departments. We hope we will not need to enact these plans, but will be ready if needed," SEPTA said in a statement.

SEPTA recently reached a deal with Transit Workers Union Local 234, the union that represents 5,000 Philadelphia-area transit workers.