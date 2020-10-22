SEPTA Officer Accused of Attacking 2 Protesters During Civil Unrest in Center City

What to Know SEPTA Police Sgt. Matthew Sinkiewicz, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unsworn falsification to authorities and official oppression.

A SEPTA police officer is accused of attacking two protesters near the former site of the Frank Rizzo statue during civil unrest and riots in Philadelphia and then submitting a false report about the incident.

SEPTA Police Sgt. Matthew Sinkiewicz, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unsworn falsification to authorities and official oppression.

“Justice has to be rooted in equal accountability,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “I want to thank the SEPTA Transit Police for their work on this investigation into one of their own officers. In order to earn the trust of the public, law enforcement must take an even-handed approach in applying justice, always.”

Sinkiewicz was among the officers who were stationed in front of the Municipal Services Building in Center City during the George Floyd protests and riots back on May 30. They were also standing near the statue of controversial Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo which was later removed by the city.

Sinkiewicz allegedly struck two protesters with his baton several times on the head and body without provocation. Both protesters suffered injuries, including lacerations and were treated at the hospital.

Sinkiewicz later submitted paperwork that didn’t accurately reflect what happened, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

“The civil disorder that occurred in Philadelphia on May 30 did not take away the responsibility of our member to follow the Transit Police rules and expectations for professional conduct,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said. “Our response to resistance must be appropriate, and when it is not, the member will be held responsible.”