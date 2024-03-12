Philadelphia officer to be awarded for heroism during SEPTA bus stop mass shooting

A Philadelphia police officer is being honored as a hero for his actions when he responded to the scene of the SEPTA bus stop mass shooting that left eight teenagers hurt last week.

Doctors have credited Officer Christian Rodriguez with stopping the bleeding of the shooting victims long enough to keep them alive as they were rushed to area hospitals after the shooting.

Rodriguez will receive a national award from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids called the National Heroism Award.

"This heroic officer showed a determination & undaunted commitment to caring for several injured students. With all the challenges, defunding & increased stresses on departments across America today, this serves as an example that heroes still wear badges," Daniel Chapin, founder of the organization said in a statement.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids was formed after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The organization is a nonprofit focused on ending school violence.

A date to present the officer with the award has not been set yet.

The organization has also started a fundraiser for families affected by the SEPTA bus stop mass shooting.

Meanwhile, students returned to class at Northeast High School days after the shooting as police announced they made two arrests.

The search is on for at least two more suspects in the March 6 shooting.

Law enforcement officials also said all the teens who were injured in the shooting are now in stable condition, including the 16-year-old who was shot nine times.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, as students from Northeast High School were gathered at a bus stop at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, in the city's Burholme neighborhood, officials said.

At that time, a blue Hyundai Sonata that, police said was reported stolen -- and has since been recovered -- pulled up across the street and three armed people jumped out and opened fire on the crowd at the bus stop.

In the incident, eight teens -- all Northeast High students -- where inured, including one 16-year-old who was shot nine times. That boy was the only victim in the incident that was listed in critical condition at the time, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, six other teen boys and a teen girl were shot as well, and they were all listed in stable condition after the incident.