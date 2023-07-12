SEPTA’s historic trolleys are making a comeback on Girard Avenue in September, SEPTA confirmed.

At least eight of their vintage 1947 trolleys are being rehabbed and are expected to be back in route for passengers to use.

The vintage trolleys are easily recognizable from their retro design: green-and cream- paint, silver-winged central headlight, rounded white roof and a red stripe running beneath the windows.

Photos: Vintage green-and-cream SEPTA trolleys from 1947 making a comeback

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The vehicles will be used to serve Route 15 which runs from Port Richmond to West Philadelphia by way of Richmond Street and Girard Avenue.

These particular trolleys have not been in service since January 2020.

There are some vintage trolleys that have finished being restored and have been used for training purposes along the route.

SEPTA workers have been remodeling the vintage trolleys to replace their deteriorating frames and add new floors, windows, wheelchair lifts and HVAC units.

The rehabbed trolleys will serve as a holdover until SEPTA replaces them with a new fleet, but that will be years down the line. The new cars are a part of a larger SEPTA Trolley Modernization Project, which aims to transform the trolley network with new longer vehicles to hold more passengers, on-street stations with improved amenities and proposed line extensions.