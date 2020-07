A SEPTA bus struck and killed a woman in West Philadelphia Monday morning.

The Route G bus was at 56th and Vine streets around 10:30 a.m. when it struck a 37-year-old woman trying to cross the road, Philadelphia police said.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene a short time later.

Expect traffic delays in the area as police roped off Vine Street next to the McDonald's as they searched for clues.