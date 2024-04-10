upper darby

SEPTA bus crash in Upper Darby downs power lines

Police in Upper Darby Township are investigating after a SEPTA Route 68 bus crashed at the intersection of Long Lane and Guilford Road on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Delaware County are investigating after a SEPTA bus crashed in Upper Darby Township early Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officials have not yet detailed just what might have caused a SEPTA bus along Route 68 to crash at the intersection of Long Lane and Guilford Road at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

But, officials said, the incident brought down power lines and blew a transformer in the area.

As seen by NBC10 cameras in the early hours of Wednesday, wires could be spotted on the bus and police said that power to those lines was shut off.

Officials have not yet discussed if there were passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and they have not said if anyone was injured in this incident.

However, officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

