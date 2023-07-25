Philadelphia

Driver hurt in one of multiple SEPTA crashes within a 4-day span in Philly area

The incident is one of multiple crashes involving SEPTA vehicles in Philadelphia in the past four days.

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is recovering after a SEPTA bus jumped a curb and hit a wall near 15th and Walnut Streets in Center City on Tuesday night.

The driver of the bus is hurt with an injury to her arm and in stable condition, SEPTA officials said. There were no passengers on board when the crash happened.

SEPTA's System Safety Division is investigating the crash, officials said.

Some bus routes are now being re-routed around the area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Tuesday's incident is one of four crashes involving SEPTA vehicles within the span of four days.

On Monday, July 24, seven people were hurt after two SEPTA trolleys collided in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, according to SEPTA officials.

In another incident, a SEPTA bus crashed into a pole in Philadelphia on Sunday night, SEPTA officials told NBC10. Four people were hurt.

A 72-year-old woman was killed and 14 others were injured when a SEPTA bus backed into another bus in North Philadelphia on Friday, July 21.

SEPTA Jul 21

1 dead, over a dozen injured in SEPTA crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Philadelphia Jul 8

Dirt bike stolen after rider crashed into SEPTA bus near Penns Landing

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us