Driver hurt in one of multiple SEPTA crashes within a 4-day span in Philly area

A driver is recovering after a SEPTA bus jumped a curb and hit a wall near 15th and Walnut Streets in Center City on Tuesday night.

The driver of the bus is hurt with an injury to her arm and in stable condition, SEPTA officials said. There were no passengers on board when the crash happened.

SEPTA's System Safety Division is investigating the crash, officials said.

Some bus routes are now being re-routed around the area.

Rte 9,42,21,12: Service will be detoured at 15th & Walnut Streets due to an accident. See System Status for details. https://t.co/AakkHz9amY — SEPTA (@SEPTA) July 26, 2023

Tuesday's incident is one of four crashes involving SEPTA vehicles within the span of four days.

On Monday, July 24, seven people were hurt after two SEPTA trolleys collided in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, according to SEPTA officials.

In another incident, a SEPTA bus crashed into a pole in Philadelphia on Sunday night, SEPTA officials told NBC10. Four people were hurt.

A 72-year-old woman was killed and 14 others were injured when a SEPTA bus backed into another bus in North Philadelphia on Friday, July 21.