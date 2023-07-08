Philadelphia

Dirt bike stolen after rider crashed into SEPTA bus near Penns Landing

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person is in extremely critical condition after crashing a dirt bike into a bus Friday night.

At 11:30 p.m. the Philadelphia police responded to Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue for an accident involving a SEPTA bus and a dirt bike, police said.

The dirt bike was traveling northbound on Christopher Columbus Boulevard when it hit a SEPTA bus, according to police.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

2 dead, 3 injured after car crashed into a construction zone in South Philly

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Man dead after running red light and crashing his motorcycle into a SUV, police say

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The rider of the dirt bike, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition. There have been no injuries reported by anyone on the SEPTA bus, police said.

While medics were treating the rider who crashed, another vehicle stopped near the scene and someone got out and stole the just crashed dirt bike, which are illegal on Philly streets, and took off right in front of everyone.

This incident is being investigated by police.

This crash was one of many that occurred in Philadelphia between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us