Dirt bike stolen after rider crashed into SEPTA bus near Penns Landing

A person is in extremely critical condition after crashing a dirt bike into a bus Friday night.

At 11:30 p.m. the Philadelphia police responded to Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue for an accident involving a SEPTA bus and a dirt bike, police said.

The dirt bike was traveling northbound on Christopher Columbus Boulevard when it hit a SEPTA bus, according to police.

The rider of the dirt bike, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition. There have been no injuries reported by anyone on the SEPTA bus, police said.

While medics were treating the rider who crashed, another vehicle stopped near the scene and someone got out and stole the just crashed dirt bike, which are illegal on Philly streets, and took off right in front of everyone.

This incident is being investigated by police.

This crash was one of many that occurred in Philadelphia between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for details.