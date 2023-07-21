1 dead, over a dozen injured in SEPTA crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

One person is dead and over a dozen others were injured when a SEPTA bus crashed into another in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

At 12:13 p.m. a route 1 SEPTA bus rear ended a route 14 SEPTA bus on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, according to officials. Both the buses were occupied.

There were approximately 14 people injured during the crash, including a SEPTA bus driver, 38, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

One of the passengers, 72, was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m.

At this time their identity has not been released by police.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and paramedics could be seen transporting multiple people to ambulances. The buses could also be seen with extensive damage done to the bus that rear ended the other.

All the injured passengers were transported to the hospital. Most of their conditions are unknown at this time.

Two people have been listed in critical condition and a woman was listed in extremely critical condition, according to the police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.