Léelo en español aquí.

Philadelphia police searched Monday for a bike-riding armed man in a NASA sweatshirt that they say sexually assaulted someone on a SEPTA Broad Street Line subway platform early in the morning.

Police released a pair of surveillance images that show the man wanted in the sex assault that took place just after 4:30 a.m. on July 18 at the Snyder subway station in South Philadelphia.

The man carried a black handgun with a green slide and an extended magazine during the attack and rode a bicycle in the underground, police said.

No further details about the attack were immediately revealed. The SEPTA media relations team would only confirm that an incident occurred in the subway station and that Philly police and and SVU were leading the investigation.

Investigators described the attacker as being in his mid 20s, standing around 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with light brown or hazel eyes who wore a gray NASA hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers and medical mask.

Police warned anyone who spots the attacker not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to submit tips by phone or text to 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.