A woman was found unresponsive and bleeding from “her private area” in a Philadelphia park Sunday night, police said.

The 55-year-old woman’s body was also “exposed” when she was found in the park on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue around 7:40 p.m., Philadelphia Police Department Officer Miguel Torres said.

Paramedics rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m., Torres said.

Police could not immediately provide more information on the case.