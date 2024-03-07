Two robbery suspects face several charges in a Saturday night SEPTA subway shooting last month that left a bystander on a Broad Street Line train injured.

A 22-year-old man was was treated after being shot on the train shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2024 as it approached SEPTA's Hunting Park Station underground along North Broad Street, Philadelphia police said.

"The shooting stemmed from an altercation and robbery on a subway train involving a robbery victim and three other males," police said Thursday. "The robbery victim, who was armed, discharged his weapon towards the suspects during the altercation. The robbery suspects were not injured, but the 22-year-old bystander was struck by gunfire."

Following the shooting, police took the man believed to be the shooter into custody while he was being treated at a hospital for injuries suffered in the struggle. But, investigators later released him without charges.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SEPTA and Philadelphia police then worked together to try and track down the other involved in the violent incident, Philly police said. They eventually zeroed in on 21-year-old Trevon Gordon and 23-year-old Marquan Best.

Both suspects were arrested earlier this month and arraigned on aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, gun charges and other related charges, according to online court records.

Both suspects remained jailed Thursday, unable to post bail, court records show. No attorney was named for Best, while a message seeking comment was left with Gordon's listed attorney.

This was one of several shootings on, or near, SEPTA property in recent weeks.

Speaking after eight teenagers were shot near a Northeast Philly bus stop on March 6, 2024, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said city leaders would use "every legal tool in the toolbox" to provide safety for Philadelphia residents.

“You need to know that we are going to do everything that we can to ensure your public health and safety and we don’t apologize for using every legal and constitutional tool in our tool belts in order to get that done," Parker said.