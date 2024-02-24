A gunman is in custody after an incident on a SEPTA train led to a shooting Saturday night, according to officials.
A SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10 that a confrontation is what led to the shooting on a Broad Street Line train just before 9 p.m.
One person was struck in the back, officials said.
This incident is under investigation.
All northbound trains along the Broad Street Line were bypassing several stations Saturday night, according to the transit agency's social media.
As of 10:30 p.m., service has resumed with some delays, the transit agency announced.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.