A gunman is in custody after an incident on a SEPTA train led to a shooting Saturday night, according to officials.

A SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10 that a confrontation is what led to the shooting on a Broad Street Line train just before 9 p.m.

One person was struck in the back, officials said.

This incident is under investigation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All northbound trains along the Broad Street Line were bypassing several stations Saturday night, according to the transit agency's social media.

BSL: Northbound trains are bypassing Cecil B. Moore, Susquehanna, Allegheny, Hunting Park, Wyoming, and Logan Stations due to police activity at Hunting Park Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 25, 2024

As of 10:30 p.m., service has resumed with some delays, the transit agency announced.

BSL: Train service has resumed. Shuttle buses are canceled. Residual delays are expected while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.