Downed trees caused major issues for travelers on Amtrak, SEPTA

By Emily Rose Grassi

Riders using SEPTA and Amtrak have been facing significant delays Wednesday evening after trees fell onto the tracks for both transit agencies.

According to officials with Amtrak, trains traveling between Philadelphia Harrisburg are facing at least two hour delays because of downed trees on the tracks.

Trains are being forced to single track, officials explained.

Meanwhile, SEPTA service along the Thorndale line was suspended at the Devon Station because of a downed tree, officials said. Service has since resumed as of 8:30 p.m.

Transit officials took to social media to announce that the first train out will be #3553 which is scheduled to leave at 8:56 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

