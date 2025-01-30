Downed trees caused major issues for travelers on Amtrak, SEPTA

Riders using SEPTA and Amtrak have been facing significant delays Wednesday evening after trees fell onto the tracks for both transit agencies.

Léelo en español aquí

According to officials with Amtrak, trains traveling between Philadelphia Harrisburg are facing at least two hour delays because of downed trees on the tracks.

Trains are being forced to single track, officials explained.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Alert: Services traveling between Harrisburg (HAR) and Philadelphia (PHL) will be delayed due to downed trees over the tracks and single tracking in the area. A delay of up to 2 hours is expected to bypass the area. We apologize for the delay and thank you for your patience. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 30, 2025

Meanwhile, SEPTA service along the Thorndale line was suspended at the Devon Station because of a downed tree, officials said. Service has since resumed as of 8:30 p.m.

Thorndale: Service has been resumed on the Paoli Thorndale line. The first outbound train will be #3553, scheduled to depart Suburban Station at 8:56 p.m. today. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 30, 2025

Transit officials took to social media to announce that the first train out will be #3553 which is scheduled to leave at 8:56 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.