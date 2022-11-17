Ex-Philly Cop Sentenced to Jail for Shooting of Unarmed Man

A former Philadelphia police officer was sentenced to time behind bars Thursday morning for allegedly shooting and killing an armed man in 2017.

Ex-officer Eric Ruch Jr. was sentenced to 11-and-a-half to 23 months in prison Thursday morning after he was found guilty in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, two months ago.

Ruch Jr. was the first Philadelphia police officer to be convicted for a death of a civilian in the city’s history.

On Sept. 20, Ruch Jr. was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for Plowden's death in 2017. He was found not guilty of another charge, third-degree murder, by the jury in a trial that lasted eight days in Common Pleas Court in Center City. Ruch was also convicted of possession of an instrument of crime.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Ruch's bail was revoked and he has remained jailed awaiting sentencing.

In 2020, a Philly grand jury recommended four criminal charges, including first-degree murder, for Ruch Jr., who is the officer alleged to have shot and killed Plowden, an unarmed Black man. The first-degree charge was later thrown out.

Ruch Jr., now 34, was fired months after the Dec. 27, 2017, shooting. According to details released following the grand jury investigation, Plowden, 25, was dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at Plowden's head.

Plowden died the next day at a hospital. Prior to his conviction, Ruch was free on $500,000 bail since 2020.