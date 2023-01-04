See Damage Left as Car Smashed Into Philly T-Mobile Store

The front of a North Philadelphia T-Mobile store was ripped open as a car crashed into it overnight.

An NBC10 camera captured the smashed up mobile phone store on North Broad Street, near Champlost Avenue, in the Ogontz section early Wednesday morning.

The storefront was destroyed. Broken glass was all over the sidewalk, displays appeared to be toppled and even some ceiling panels appeared to have fallen from the impact of the crash.

Philadelphia police used yellow tape to block off the front of the store. The crashed car was no longer at the scene.

Police didn't reveal the circumstances that led to the wreck outside of saying it was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

