Philadelphia police are searching for seven individuals who are suspected of committing three assaults in Center City on November 19.

In all three incidents, the individuals approached the victims from behind and punched them in the head and face several times, police said.

On Tuesday, November 19, at 3:20 p.m., police said a 24-year-old woman was walking in the area of 17th and Chestnut streets when she was approached from behind by a group of juvenile boys and girls who pushed her to the ground and punched her in the back of her head three times without provocation.

The woman was treated at the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion, police said.

Then at 3:45 p.m. another victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking on the 200 block of N. 19th Street when he was punched repeatedly in the face and head by a group of unknown boys and girls.

He suffered from irritation and redness to the face and bleeding from his mouth, police said.

Afterwards, at 4:10 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was walking in the area of 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue when she was approached from behind and punched in the head and face several times, police said.

The individuals the police believe to be involved were captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, you can contact the Central Detective Division: 215-686-3047/3048.