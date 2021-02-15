Part of one of Philadelphia’s most popular recreational paths is being detoured into the spring.

On Monday, PennDOT was set to begin a project to repair a retaining wall along the Schuylkill River Trail in Center City. Crews will fix the retaining wall underneath the Chestnut Street Bridge.

With the running, strolling and biking trail closed at that point, trail users will be detoured to access points at Market and Walnut streets. People already couldn’t access the trail at Chestnut Street due to ongoing construction to the bridge.

The repairs could take up to three months, PennDOT said. So, expect to have to add a little bit to your mileage to get around the closure in the weeks ahead.

"Repairs to the retaining wall have been scheduled to be completed before the start of the trail’s period of heaviest usage during the spring and summer months," PennDOT said in a news release last week.

The wall repair on the east side of the Schuylkill River is part of the larger $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street Bridge and other nearby structures.