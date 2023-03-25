Heads up beer drinkers, this ones fun!

The Manayunk Brewing Company is bringing back one of their popular original beer "Schuylkill Punch".

The beer was taken off shelves in 2021 after Hurricane Ida flooded the area causing damage to the brewery and business along Main St. in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.

With the help of Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes, Delaware, Manayunk Brewing company was able to revive the beer.

The beer is fermented with more than 500 pounds of raspberries, blackberries and cherries and available by draft and in growlers.

The beer can be purchased at the brewing company located at 4120 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19127.