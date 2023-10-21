Philadelphia

17 hurt after early morning crash on Schuylkill Expressway

By Emily Rose Grassi

A bus carrying passengers rolled over after crashing into a car on Interstate 76 early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near mile marker 340.3.

The bus was in the right lane and the car was in the left lane as both were trying to navigate a curve in the highway. While in the curve, the bus allegedly left its lane and struck the car.

Immediately following the crash, the bus drove onto the right shoulder before hitting a concrete barrier and rolling over, officials said. The car that was hit then stopped on the right shoulder.

The investigation by police found that the bus was allegedly speeding leading up to the crash.

There were 17 people on board the bus at the time and all were taken to nearby hospitals. The driver of the car was not hurt, according to officials.

