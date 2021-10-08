Delaware

School Bus Driver Fell Asleep Before Crashing at Del. School, Police Say

The school bus crash took place as the driver pulled into Newark Charter School’s campus on Tuesday morning

  • Police say a Delaware school bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel just before a crash that left 18 students with minor injuries.
  • News outlets report that Newark police said the crash happened as the bus pulled into Newark Charter School’s campus on Tuesday.
  • Police say the bus with 37 elementary and middle school students on board hit three parked cars, then left the road and hit a pole.

A Delaware school bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel just before a crash that injured 18 students, police said.

Newark police said Wednesday the crash happened as the bus pulled into Newark Charter School’s Patriot Way campus on Tuesday morning, news outlets -- including WDEL -- reported. The bus with 37 elementary and middle school students on board hit three parked cars, then left the road and hit a pole, police said.

The 36-year-old driver fell asleep at the wheel, police said, but speed or impairment weren’t factors in the crash. The driver wasn’t hurt, police said.

No students were taken to hospitals, but a school nurse treated 18 for minor injuries, police said. The school alerted parents.

Police said charges against the unnamed driver are pending, but have not said what charges they could file against him.

