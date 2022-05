A yellow school bus crashed in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

The bus wound up diagonally at the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Knorr Street after crashing around 8 a.m. It had some visible front-end damage.

Philadelphia police officers were on the scene. They didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt.

Some traffic was able to get around the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.