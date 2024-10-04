Philadelphia

Savannah Bananas plan their Philadelphia 2025 return to Citizens Bank Park

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brace yourself for more mayhem. The Savannah Bananas are making their comeback to our area.

The team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they're bringing their Banana Ball back to Philadelphia in 2025.

The Savannah Bananas will be at Citizens Bank Park on July 26 and 27.

The team whose goal is to have fun and entertain audiences is also going to be in Boston, Massachusetts, and Savannah, Georgia, before their Philly stop.

You have to sign up for the Banana Ball ticket lottery list for your chance to see the fun in person. Click here to join the list.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacitizens bank park
