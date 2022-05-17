Sand Collapses on 2 Teens at Beach in Toms River

A teen boy is trapped while a teen girl was rescued after sand collapsed on them at a beach in Toms River, New Jersey.

Toms River Mayor Mo Hill told Brian Thompson of NBC New York that the two teens, who are both from Maine, were using frisbees to dig a ten foot hole in the sand on the beach near Seaview Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The sand then collapsed on both of them.

Police and EMS units responded to the scene and rescued the teen girl. The teen boy remains trapped however.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.