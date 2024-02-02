We're learning more about the plane that crashed on Thursday in Coatesville, Chester County, and about the man who was behind the controls.

A text message from a church leader alerted one of Sam Ganow's friends that something very bad had happened to her friend.

The text message read, "Pray for Sam, plane crash, no details."

Jill Hardy is a staff member of the Octorara School District and had been friends with Ganow for 43 years.

"I texted our pastor's wife back and I said, 'Please, tell me he didn't just leave from the Chester County Airport,'" she said.

Just after takeoff in an old plane that had been heavily rehabbed, something happened that made Octorara School Board President Sam Ganow crash into a property not far from the airport on Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road.

Ganow had told a friend earlier that he was delivering the small twin-engine plane to its new owner in Tennessee.

He was on the school board for the Octorara School District for 26 years, long after his kids had grown.

Ganow flew himself around the country to be a judge at alpine skiing events and he flew his friends around whenever he could.

"Knowing how experienced he was, knowing everything that went into his flying and background, it’s really a shock. He was very experienced. He flew all the time," the superintendent of Octorara School District, Dr. Steven Leveer said.

His wife was driving a family member to Florida when she heard of the crash and turned around to be with their three kids and eight grandkids.

The family asked Hardy to speak on their behalf about this very charitable man who they know is now with God.

"They're holding up as good as can be expected. Sam had a very strong faith. He knew the Lord and walked that path every day so they know where he is and that gives peace. It doesn't take away the pain, but it gives you peace," Hardy told NBC10.

While a little gruff and sarcastic on the outside, his friends tell NBC10 that he also quietly did a lot of kind things for people who were struggling and he never wanted anyone to know he was the one helping.

"You don't do it for money, you don't do it for recognition. That wasn't who Same was," Hardy said. "He just did it to give back to the community because he loved doing things for people, that is who he was."

The FAA is partnering with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident.

Investigators will be reviewing the records of the flight, including flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, weather forecasts and witness statements.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, please click here.