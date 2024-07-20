New Jersey

Sagami Japanese Restaurant in NJ closed indefinitely after the death of a co-owner

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Beloved restaurant Sagami in Collingswood, New Jersey, is closed for the foreseeable future after the death of one of the owners.

The authentic Japanese restaurant announced the closure on its website and posted a sign on the front door to alert customers.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The sudden closure comes after the death of co-owner Chizuko Fukuyoshi, of Haddonfield, on July 15. She was 79.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services posted about Fukuyoshi's death and said that her life revolved around Sagami as well as its customers.

The funeral home says that donations can be made to the ASPCA in her name. To donate, click here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware Jul 18

2024 Delaware State Fair: Here's what you need to know before you go

On Stage Jan 23

Dave Matthews Band is in Camden for 2-night ‘Stay' this weekend.

Sagami was recognized as a semi-finalist by the James Beard Foundation for outstanding restaurant in 2017 and in 2019. Its chef Shigeru Fukuyoshi was a semi-finalist in the outstanding chef category in 2023.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCamden County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us