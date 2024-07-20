Beloved restaurant Sagami in Collingswood, New Jersey, is closed for the foreseeable future after the death of one of the owners.

The authentic Japanese restaurant announced the closure on its website and posted a sign on the front door to alert customers.

The sudden closure comes after the death of co-owner Chizuko Fukuyoshi, of Haddonfield, on July 15. She was 79.

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services posted about Fukuyoshi's death and said that her life revolved around Sagami as well as its customers.

The funeral home says that donations can be made to the ASPCA in her name. To donate, click here.

Sagami was recognized as a semi-finalist by the James Beard Foundation for outstanding restaurant in 2017 and in 2019. Its chef Shigeru Fukuyoshi was a semi-finalist in the outstanding chef category in 2023.