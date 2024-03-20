Pennsylvania

Fire crews battle 3-alarm fire in Montgomery County

By Emily Rose Grassi

UPT Fire and Emergency Services

Fire crews are working to stop a three-alarm fire in Montgomery County Wednesday night, according to officials.

The fire has engulfed a number of what appears to be townhomes on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Royersford Borough.

Officials with the Borough of Royersford are urging the public to avoid the area as they fight the fire.

Roads around the impacted area have been closed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said on Facebook.

According to officials, off-duty personnel with the Department of Emergency Services have been called to assist.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey

Deceased gunman, officers involved in shootout in Hamilton Township identified by NJ officials

Delaware

DE boy deciding if he'll throw a curve ball for Phillies' ceremonial first pitch at the home opener

Royersford's mayor announced on Facebook that the Green Street station is available for impacted residents as a warming center and a charging station.

No injuries have been reported as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us