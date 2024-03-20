Fire crews are working to stop a three-alarm fire in Montgomery County Wednesday night, according to officials.

The fire has engulfed a number of what appears to be townhomes on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Royersford Borough.

Officials with the Borough of Royersford are urging the public to avoid the area as they fight the fire.

Roads around the impacted area have been closed.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said on Facebook.

According to officials, off-duty personnel with the Department of Emergency Services have been called to assist.

Royersford's mayor announced on Facebook that the Green Street station is available for impacted residents as a warming center and a charging station.

No injuries have been reported as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.