Firefighters battled huge fire on roof deck of South Philly rowhome Tuesday

A fire at a rowhome in South Philadelphia on Tuesday is under investigation, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

Firefighters responded to a rowhome on the 1300 block of McClellan Street around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, officials said.

A huge fire could be seen coming from the roof deck of the two story home, according to officials.

The response quickly turned into an "all hands" which brought 60 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The fire was placed under control at 6:50 p.m., officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Mashal's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.