Roosevelt Expressway ramp to I-76 West in Philadelphia is closed due to structural damage

The Roosevelt Expressway ramp westbound to I-76 and City Avenue is closed due to structural damage caused Tuesday afternoon, PennDOT announced.

The damage was caused by a “large vehicle strike at the bridge” and is causing traffic to be detoured to use eastbound I-76, Montgomery Avenue and westbound I-76.

Léelo en español aquí.

The ramp will remain closed while PennDOT bridge engineers and contractors can make repairs to the bridge and safely reopen it, officials said.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time in their commute while the ramp is accessed and repaired.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.