Another Road Rage Shooting Along I-95 in Philadelphia

For at least the third time already this month, a road rage shooting has been reported on a major Philadelphia highway.

Around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a driver from Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, reported being shot at after merging his Ford F-250 pickup truck from the Bridge Street on-ramp onto I-95 southbound, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Bullets struck the truck several times, police said. The driver, however, wasn't hurt and was able to pull over and call police.

The gunfire came from someone inside a gray Honda Civic, state police said.

This shooting came after Monday night's shooting along I-95 in South Philadelphia that left a person with a graze wound and Tuesday night's shooting along the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76), near 30th Street, that caused a driver to crash, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact state police investigators at 215-452-5216.