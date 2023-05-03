The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a crash Tuesday night along I-76, near South Street, happened after the driver was, allegedly shot at during a road rage incident.

Investigators said that officers responding to a crash that happened at about 8:17 p.m., on I-76 East near South Street were told by one of the individuals involved in the incident that the crash was caused when the vehicle attempted to flee after being shot at in a road rage incident.

Further up the roadway, under 30th Street, near William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, the individual said they were involved in a road rage incident with a man in a red Ford Mustang. At some point during this altercation, the individual told police the man in the Mustang fired several shots from a pistol in his vehicle.

Officers responding to the area where the shooting was said to have occurred found several shell casings on the roadway, police said.

Investigators are on the lookout for an individual driving a red Ford Mustang with front end damage following this incident, police said.