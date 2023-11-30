NBC10, Telemundo 62 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will celebrate the holidays in style with the 30th anniversary of the holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest!

The annual event on the Delaware River Waterfront will feature dancing and live music from local artists Ashlee Keating, Dylan Zangwill, Melanie Richardson and child star Zoe. After the festivities, we’ll flip the switch on a 45-foot-tall tree decked out with 14,000 lights. The event will end with a fireworks show above Penn’s Landing.

The ceremony will be hosted by NBC10 News anchors Erin Coleman, Keith Jones and Lucy Bustamante, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley, NBC10 traffic reporter Sheila Watko, Telemundo 62 reporter Shaira Arias and NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Taryn Hatcher.

Watch the entire special starting Friday at 7 p.m. on NBC10, Roku, Peacock and the video embedded on top of this article!

