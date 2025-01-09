New wellness center to help those overcoming addiction to open in Philly

A new wellness center is a sprawling 19 acre site on the Delaware River that will serve as a recovery home for people who have been through substance use disorder treatment.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was joined by city leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 9 to share a first look at the new Riverview Wellness Village along the Delaware River.

City council had approved $100 million in funding for this project last July.

Right now in the city of Philadelphia, there are about 1,400 beds for mental health treatment and about 1,700 beds for substance use disorder, but there is a greater need for recovery beds.

Between all of the buildings at the village, there will be 340 beds.

The hope from city leaders is that this facility will fill the gap for the needed recovery beds and a safe space for people trying to get off of the streets.

The buildings that will make up the village will be about 127,000 square feet and will help with the opioid and overdose crisis in neighborhoods of the city.

There will be healthcare available at Riverview Wellness Village as well as workforce development, therapy, community gardening, recreation areas and more.

The building housing what will be the Central Meeting House at the village will host a lot of the amenities as phase one and is scheduled to be open by Jan. 21