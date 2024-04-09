Rite Aid is adding several more Philadelphia area locations to its list of shut downs.

In Philly, the locations on Germantown Avenue, North Broad Street ad Woodland Avenue are now up for sale.

In Chester County, the Rite Aid on Eagleview Boulevard in Exton will be closed.

And, in southern New Jersey, the pharmacy on Maple Avenue in Pennsauken is on the list.

This now brings the total closures to 37 stores.

Rite Aid says it will gradually phase out these locations in the coming weeks.

The company recently filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11.

"As we move through this process, Rite Aid remains focused on providing leading healthcare products and services that improve the health outcomes of the nearly one million customers that we serve daily," according to a statement on the company's website.

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in an October 2023 court filing. Most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West coasts, and the list reflects that.

More than 50 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware originally made the closure list. Several locations in California, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Washington are also set to close.

The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.