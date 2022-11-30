Rifle-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic

Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday.

Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Captain Matthew Gillespie tweeted a picture of the rifle investigators say he used at the time. He credited the PPD's 18th District and Drexel Public Safety for preventing the road rage incident from going any further.

Well done @PPD18Dist/@DrexelDPS responding to a call for gunshots & helping to prevent a road rage incident from escalating any further @ 3400 Market St last night. Good investigation @PhillyPolice SWDD to recover & arrest the male who used ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LsblSurc3R — Matthew Gillespie (@PPDMGillespie) November 29, 2022

No one was hurt during incident, police said, and detectives arrested the gunman.