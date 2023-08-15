Trash truck involved in accident in Delaware County

Emergency responders surrounded a trash truck after a crash in a Delaware County community Tuesday.

SkyForce10 hovered over West Hinckley Avenue in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, around midday. The red trash truck didn't have an visible damage, however, crews appeared focused on something partially under the work vehicle.

Police "are currently investigating an accident involving a sub contractor who supplies work with the Borough," Ridley Park Police Chief Robert Foster said in an email to NBC10.

Foster didn't reveal if anyone was hurt and said police couldn't immediately confirm if anyone died.

The investigation continued into the afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.