Police released surveillance video of the person who they say shot and killed an elderly Air Force veteran and retired SEPTA bus driver in West Philadelphia earlier this month.

On March 5, 2024, 88-year-old Richard Butler, was inside a white Hyundai Santa Fe on the 100 block of North Dewey Street at 1:35 p.m. when an unidentified suspect walked up to his vehicle, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

Butler was shot twice in the chest and tried to drive away until his vehicle came to rest on a sidewalk, knocking over a potted plant.

Sources told NBC10 witnesses tried to use a tire iron to break into the vehicle and get Butler out shortly after the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

On Friday, March 15, Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the suspect. The video shows the suspect driving a silver 2018-2019 Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows and denting on the front right side park nearby and walk up to Butler's car moments before the shooting, investigators said.

Police said the suspect was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and black long shorts over black tights.

“This is so sad, that something like this could happen. And we were just sitting eating dinner together last night, having a ball and talking," the victim's son, Orlando Butler, said.

Family members told NBC10 Butler was an Air Force veteran and retired SEPTA bus driver.

"You know my father never bothered nobody," Orlando said. "He's just a retired military vet. He's been an outstanding citizen in the community. Took care of all the kids from the block. For this to happen to my father, this is truly a sad situation."

Butler's family said that during his younger days he was known for taking kids in the neighborhood to Atlantic City and Wildwood, showing them life outside of Philadelphia.

"This man did nothing to anyone and he gave to everyone," Minette Finn, Butler's great niece, said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, know their whereabouts or see them, do not approach. Instead, call 911, the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS. You can also submit a tip anonymously here.