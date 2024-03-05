gun violence

Man, 89, shot and killed while inside SUV in West Philly

An 89-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a white Hyundai in West Philadelphia

By David Chang

A bullet hole remains in a car window after a man was killed on Dewey Street in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.
An investigation is underway after an elderly man was shot and killed inside an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The 89-year-old man was inside a white Hyundai Santa Fe on the 100 block of North Dewey Street at 1:35 p.m. when shots were fired. The man was shot twice in the chest and tried to drive away until his vehicle came to rest on a sidewalk, knocking over a potted plant.

Sources told NBC10 witnesses tried to use a tire iron to break into the vehicle and get the man out shortly after the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

No weapons have been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects or a possible motive. Police are currently searching for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

