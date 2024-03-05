An investigation is underway after an elderly man was shot and killed inside an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The 89-year-old man was inside a white Hyundai Santa Fe on the 100 block of North Dewey Street at 1:35 p.m. when shots were fired. The man was shot twice in the chest and tried to drive away until his vehicle came to rest on a sidewalk, knocking over a potted plant.

Sources told NBC10 witnesses tried to use a tire iron to break into the vehicle and get the man out shortly after the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.

No weapons have been recovered and police have not released information on any suspects or a possible motive. Police are currently searching for any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.