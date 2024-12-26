1 person rescued from rowhome fire in North Philadelphia; investigation underway

Firefighters worked quickly Thursday afternoon to rescue one person from a rowhome fire in North Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Hancock St. around 2:07 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, after someone called 9-1-1 to report smoke coming from the second and third-story floor windows of a three-story rowhome.

Officials said preliminary information indicates the fire was on the first floor. Fire crews rescued one person, who received emergency medical care and was taken to the hospital.

It took about 22 minutes to place the fire under control, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.