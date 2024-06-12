Philadelphia

Report: Demo costs, staff shortages, court delays let dangerous buildings languish

A report from the City Controller found that over 100 buildings in Philly, considered 'imminently dangerous,' avoided demolition for years due to costs, court delays and L&I being unable to keep up with demand

By Hayden Mitman

Thousands of properties across Philadelphia that have been deemed dangerous have sat unrepaired for years.
A newly published report from City Controller, Christy Brady, has found that more than 100 properties throughout Philadelphia -- that have been considered "imminently dangerous" -- have languished for years as costs to have these buildings demolished have proved prohibitive, court actions have delayed demolitions and the city's Department Of Licenses and Inspections just doesn't have the manpower needed to keep up with demand.

In the report released Wednesday, the controller's office noted that the city has about 120 properties listed as "imminently dangerous," and are waiting for demolition or significant repairs.

However, it says, the average costs of demolition are preventative -- upwards of $30,000 -- and, the city only recovers about 3% of the total costs from property owners leaving taxpayers to cover millions in funding spent to maintain dangerous properties.

Also, as noted in the report, the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections only has 15 inspectors in its contractual services unit, making the department unable to keep up with the demand to inspect the 120 "imminently dangerous" properties in need of demolition or significant repair or address the additional 4,000 properties in the city that are deemed unsafe.

A program intended to act as a database for all city properties cannot produce a listing of all "imminently dangerous" properties in the city and cannot designate priority levels of structural deficiencies for demolition, the controller's office found.

And, finally, the report claims that long court delays make L&I inspectors unable to reinspect "imminently dangerous" properties every 10 days, due to a lack of resources.

These findings come on the heels of NBC10 investigative reporter Claudia Vargas' reporting that found thousands of dangerous properties across the city have sat untouched for years -- in one case, a property was found to be inhabited at least three years after it was deemed "imminently dangerous."

According to the Philadelphia Property Maintenance Code, it is unlawful to enter an imminently dangerous property-- unless it is to repair or demolish it. 

To address these issues, the controller's office suggests that the city create a program to hire more investigators for L&I, create a program to recover more demolition costs from property owners, improve its systems to allow investigators prioritize demolitions for "imminently dangerous" properties and collaborate with courts to reduce delays.

Philadelphia City Controller Christy Brady will sit down with NBC10 investigative reporter Claudia Vargas to discuss the findings in this report. Tune in to NBC10 at 4 p.m. for the story.

