WrestleMania is coming to Philadelphia this spring and WWE is making a long weekend of the biggest event in sports entertainment by letting wrestling fans enter a whole new experience.

WWE and Fanatics Events on Monday announced WWE World at WrestleMania, "a five-day interactive fan experience" for wrestling fanatics. This seems like a convention center fan fest around WrestleMania 40, which will be held at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania," Fanatics Events CEO Lance Fensterman said. "Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE’s marquee event."

Here's what was revealed about the "first-of-its-kind" fan fest:

When is WWE World at WrestleMania in Philadelphia?

WWE World will slam into the Pennsylvania Convention Center Thursday, April 4, through Monday, April 8, 2024.

That coincides with WrestleMania at The Linc on April 6 and April 7; and SmackDown and the Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday, April 5, NXT Stand & Deliver on April 6 and Monday Night Raw on April 8, at the Wells Fargo Center.

What exactly is WWE World?

The WWE says the convention center event features a "variety of immersive experiences."

"WWE World at WrestleMania will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, live memorabilia and autograph sales through Fanatics Live, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history," the WWE said in its news release.

"The event will also feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, in addition to immersive exhibits and memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 40-year history," WWE said.

When do WWE World tickets go on sale?

Entry to WWE World comes at a cost with tickets ranging between $30 to $300.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., organizers said.

However, they didn't reveal exactly where the tickets will be sold online.