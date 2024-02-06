Tyrese Maxey

76er Tyrese Maxey surprises kids with $500 shopping spree

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

76ers star Tyrese Maxey surprised a group of kids with a shopping spree in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Maxey partnered with the store SNIPES to give ten kids $500 to shop the entire store located on Cottman Avenue for an hour starting at 3 p.m.

"I really do appreciate the city of Philadelphia," Maxey said to reporters at the event.

The South Philadelphia-based organization Unity in the Community was behind Tuesday's event as Maxey helped each kid shop and fill up their bags with products.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Tyrese Maxey 19 hours ago

Report: Tyrese Maxey to compete in NBA's 2024 three-point contest

Tyrese Maxey Feb 1

‘One percent better every day' takes Maxey to first All-Star Game as East reserve 

Tyrese Maxey Jan 30

Tyrese Maxey jersey sales near the top of the charts

Unity in the Community works to bring anti-violence programs to kids in the city.

This article tagged under:

Tyrese MaxeyPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia 76ersTHE SCENE
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us