Man arrested for prowling on Main Line. Police fear there could be more victims

A man is charged with prowling after police on the Main Line said he was caught peering into windows. Investigators said this isn't his first prowling accusation and they fear there could be more victims.

Radnor Township, Pennsylvania, police announced the arrest of Daniel Razionale on their social media channels on Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Morris Road on July 5 after a resident at an apartment complex called to say that a "suspicious person" was peering into the windows of ground-floor units. The caller said he first saw the person looking into windows around 8 p.m. and called around 11 p.m. when he saw the person peering into his apartment, investigators said.

Officers who arrived on the scene saw a person matching the description of the alleged prowler trying to exit the apartment complex, police said. Police said Razionale matched the description of the suspect.

The Radnor Township Police Department announces the arrest of Mr. Daniel Razionale, 34, of Ardmore.



On July 5th, 2023, Radnor Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Morris Road for a suspicious person reported to be looking into windows of an apartment complex. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/rBMsJP6oe5 — RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) July 14, 2023

Police said that Razionale -- a 34-year-old Ardmore resident -- has a history of similar accusations.

"Mr. Razionale was previously arrested by RPD in 2020 for similar incidents at a Bryn Mawr apartment building," Radnor Township police said.

Court records show Razionale reached a plea deal on that 2020 prowling at night charge and was sentenced to one year probation.

Razionale was arrested at his home Wednesday, July 12. He was arraigned on a loitering and prowling at night charge and held on 10,000 bail, according to court records.

NBC10 has left a message for the attorney listed as representing Razionale.

Police asked for the public to reach out since there could be other victims.

"Based on this continued behavior, Radnor Police feel there may be additional victims," police wrote. "If you believe you recognize Mr. Razionale, please contact RPD Detectives at 610-688-5603."