House Arrest for Mom Charged in Quadriplegic Daughter’s Death

Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, is charged with murder and other related offenses in connection to the death of her daughter, 32-year-old Yulia Nezhikhovskaya

A judge has ruled that a Philadelphia woman charged with third-degree murder in the death of her adult quadriplegic daughter can be released on house arrest.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Common Pleas Court Judge Benjamin Lerner ruled Wednesday that 63-year-old Yelena Nezhikhovskaya can be released on house arrest if she posts 10 percent of $50,000 bail. She posted bail Thursday, according to online court records.

She is also charged with false reporting and drug delivery resulting in death stemming from the death of her 32-year-old daughter, Yulia, a year ago.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Allentown 46 mins ago

Man Shot by Allentown Police Had Replica Gun, Police Say

Philadelphia 12 hours ago

Woman Found Dead in Pool of Blood in Philadelphia Home

Lerner, who called the case "almost unimaginably tragic," said the defendant wasn't such a flight risk or a danger to warrant high bail.

Defense attorney Lonny Fish said his client's passport showed no travel abroad, and said she was the one who had called 911 on the day her daughter stopped breathing.

Copyright A
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us