Puppy stolen from South Jersey home amid rash of vehicle thefts, police say

A puppy was stolen from an Atlantic County home during a rash of motor vehicle thefts and car burglaries, according to police.

Linwood Police Department said early Sunday morning, Linwood along with "numerous other neighboring communities" had cars broken into and stolen.

Police said during one of the incidents, thieves broke into a residence and stole a French Bulldog puppy.

The burglars allegedly used garage door openers to enter the resident's home, according to police.

"We must stress the importance of locking not only your vehicles but also your exterior doors to your home and removing the garage door openers if possible. All interior doors between your garage and home should be locked as well. It's imperative that residents notify us immediately if they see someone or hear something suspicious," Linewood Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

Police ask if anyone has information to contact Sgt. Timothy Devine at 609-927-7979 or email tips@linwoodpd.org.