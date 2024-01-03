Probation for woman who went on viral racist rant in Hatboro pizza shop

After pleading guilty to harassment charges, a Hatboro woman has been sentenced to serve probation, perform community service and write an apology letter to a restaurant where she went on a racist tirade that was caught on video earlier this year.

In December, Rita Bellew, 56, was sentenced to serve 90 days of probation, eight hours of community service and must write a letter of apology to Amy's Family Pizzeria in Hatboro after she berated employees there in a racist rant back in February.

According to court documents, Bellew must also "stay away" from the restaurant as a result of the plea deal.

Bellew had been charged with ethnic intimidation as well, but that charge was dropped.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Bellew was charged after she demanded a refund from employees inside Amy’s Family Pizzeria along the 300 block of South York Road on Thursday, Feb. 23 saying, "Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

The incident was caught on video that was shared widely online.

The owner of the restaurant, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10 that what sparked Bellew's ire was that she heard Spanish programming on a television inside the business.